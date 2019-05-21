City of WF considering a Hotel Occupancy Tax proposition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is considering a Hotel Occupancy Tax Proposition for 2020.
What this means is the city would ask voters to approve an additional two percent tax rate to be added to a visitor's stay in a Wichita Falls hotel or motel.
Right now, the state's hotel occupancy tax rate is at six percent and the city of Wichita Falls hotel occupancy tax rate is at seven percent for a combined total of 13 percent.
If the proposition passes, the rate would go up to 15 percent. For example, the total tax for a hotel room that costs $50 would go up by $1 and a hotel room at $150 would go up by $3.
The tax increase would generate approximately $550,000 annually.
“Depending on how much education we want, it’s going to be a May or November election,” said Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls. “The sooner the better for me. I just want to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot and not educate the public properly before we call for that election.”
The money collected would be used for repairs, updates, and improvements to the MPEC and Memorial Auditorium Performance Hall facilities.
Improvements at the MPEC include roof repair, sound system update, air wall replacements, carpeting and paint, LED arena lights, and replacement panels for Ag Events.
At the Memorial Auditorium Performance Hall, the money would go towards stage improvements, sound system upgrade, and lighting upgrade.
