City of WF moves forward with annual water main replacement project

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved a resolution Tuesday morning authorizing the City Manager to award a bid and contract for the 2019 Water Budget Utility Improvements Project.
The bid was awarded to Bowles Construction Co., a local contractor, for $1,539,039.00.
The purpose of the project is to replace deteriorating cast iron and galvanized steel water mains, which have frequent maintenance issues.
"It improves the reliability of the system, the overall water quality and in some cases, we are actually able to add fire protection to some areas that don't have it now," said Russell Schreiber, the Director of Public Works for the city of Wichita Falls.
Bowles Construction Co. has already performed this work for the City in the past.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.