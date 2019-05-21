Lake Amon G Carter is closed, again

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Weekend rainfall has forced Lake Amon G Carter to close, again, according to Bowie News.
The near three inches of rain in Bowie has caused the lake to be closed to boat traffic.
City officials announced the closure on Monday. The lake had been closed on May 2 due to flooding after the area saw nearly six inches of rain.
It reopened on May 16. With more rain in the forecast, it is unclear if the lake will reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.