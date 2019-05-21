Sunshine returns with strong south winds Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most of the widespread rain, thunder and lightning will move out between now and 7am leaving us with a sunny and windy Tuesday. Winds will be strong out of the southwest today and highs will be in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms remain in the forecast leading up to the Memorial day. weekend. There’s just enough jet stream energy to trigger thunderstorms in the region with the best chance coming Thursday night into Friday morning. Severe thunderstorms can not be ruled out, especially across our far western counties.
Outside of rain chances, another headline in the seven day is a lot of wind. Look like many of the next seven days will feature strong south winds. After today, high temperatures will be near seasonal norms with highs in the mid and upper 80s through Memorial day.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
