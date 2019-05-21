WF City Council appoints new WFFD chief

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council appointed a new fire chief Tuesday morning.
Chief Ken Prillaman is a 20 year veteran in the fire service. He is moving to Wichita Falls from Minnetonka, Minnesota just outside of Minneapolis.
He is currently an interim chief for a small district on South Lake Minnetonka.
“I want to spend the better part of my 90 days listening and asking a lot of questions,” said Chief Prillaman. “Get to know the staff and develop some relationships.”
His first day is set for July 15. Former WFFD Fire Chief Jon Reese retired from the fire department in April after approximately 30 years of service.
