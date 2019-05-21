WF city council approves changes to code of ordinances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls City Council members revised and made changes to the existing Rules of Procedure to establish policies addressing council decorum, communications, and ethics.
Some of the changes made include if any council owes taxes to the city the counselor will not get their monthly compensation until such delinquency is paid in full.
Councilors also discussed best practices for social media and reviewed the Council Code of Ethics. Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said the last major revision was in 2013.
“Ten years ago we were not thinking about Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and the things that we say on there and how we are governed by that. So, I think that was a big portion of trying to get that [revised],” said Mayor Santellana. “Some rules and regulations so we don’t break any state or federal laws when we are out there speaking to the public.”
While council members discussed this item, District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson said he felt that he was being targeted.
Mayor Santellana tells us these policies, “Are not for individuals but for actions.”
Changes to the cities code of ordinances passed this morning with Councilor Jackson being the only one who disagreed.
We tried to speak with Councilor Jackson following the city council meeting to find out why he felt targeted by the revisions and changes. He told our crews he did not have time to comment.
