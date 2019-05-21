WFPD officer granted injury leave extension

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officer Timothy Putney’s request to extend his injury leave for another year was approved Tuesday morning by the city council.
Nearly two years ago, while attempting to detain a suspect, Officer Putney was kicked in the right leg and injured his back after landing on top of a curb.
Since then, Ofc. Putney has been out on line-of-duty illness leave but has been able to work intermittently on a part-time basis.
On Tuesday morning his request was approved by the Wichita Falls City Council with full pay and benefits.
