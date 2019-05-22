Barwise Middle School students put cardboard boats to the test

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More than 300 eighth grade students at Barwise Middle School had to put their knowledge to the test by creating a boat made out of cardboard, masking tape, latex caulking, and latex paint.
"We put tape everywhere," said 8th grader, Ella Kramer. "We used braces at the top to keep it stable that way it doesn't crush it."
On Wednesday morning, parents watched as students put their boat to the test at Sikes Lake.
Some designs were successful while others proved to be too much of a challenge.
Jennifer Parker, an 8th-grade science teacher at Barwise, said the purpose of this annual project is to keep students motivated as they reach the end of the school year.
"It's to challenge the kids here at the end of the year when everyone is tired but there is still learning to be done," said Parker. "We're really pushing their minds to do something different."
For Luke Williams, this project really taught him teamwork skills.
“and planning things out and getting correct measurements helped a lot,” said Williams.
