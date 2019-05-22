Beaver Creek near Electra floods surrounding areas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More rain has come down in the Electra area today and that’s not good news for residents there.
Beaver Creek is in a major flood stage according to the National Weather Service.
The creek sits just below 29 and a half feet as of 5:00 PM Wednesday. A major flood stage for that creek is 28 feet.
It's projected to rise to over 31 feet overnight.
The last time the creek was 29 feet high was during widespread flooding from a rainy June of 2015.
