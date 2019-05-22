Nocona man sentenced for sex crimes against children

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A Nocona man, accused of sexually abusing members of a church youth group has been sentenced.
Brandon Cole Hale was given 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child.
According to Bowie News, District Attorney Casey Polhemus said Hale entered his guilty plea in the 97th District Court on May 7.
He was sentenced to 30 years for the aggravated assault and ten years for the indecency charge. Both cases involved two different victims.
An investigation began in May 2017, when the Texas Rangers looked into allegations made against Hale.
Officials received a complaint that Hale was “behaving improperly” with youth at a local church where he volunteered.
According to arresting documents, Hale was accused of inappropriate behavior with 14 and 17-year-old boys.
