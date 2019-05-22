Stray strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon, evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thunderstorms have returned to Texoma’s forecast for Wednesday. The best chance for storms will be late this afternoon. Some storms will produce hail and strong winds. Most of the storms will be east of Interstate 44 and north of the Red River. Away from storms, Wednesday will be a windy day and quite a bit warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Our weather will be warm and windy to finish the week with strong south winds through Friday.
We’ll keep an eye out for more storms mainly across our western edge Thursday night into Friday morning when heavy rain could aggravate river flooding. It looks like thunderstorms will impact the Texas panhandle for many of the next seven days, which could lead to more flooding of the Red River and it’s tributaries. The Memorial Day weekend will be warm and breezy with stray storm chances.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.