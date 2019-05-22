Stray strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thunderstorms have returned to Texoma’s forecast for Wednesday. The best chance for storms will be early this afternoon. Some storms will produce hail and strong winds. Most of the storms will be east of Interstate 44 and along and east of 281 or generally east of both Lawton and Wichita Falls. Away from storms, Wednesday will be a windy day and quite a bit warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Our weather will be warm and windy to finish the week with strong south winds through Friday.