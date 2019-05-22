Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club hands out $25,000 to area nonprofits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Founders Lions Club handed out $25,000 to a group of area nonprofits on Wednesday afternoon.
The money was divided between organizations like the Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, and The Kitchen.
The funds will help support these programs that offer support to kids, seniors, and the homeless.
“It is a wonderful day for the members of the Founders Lion Club because due to the success of the 2018 Texas Oklahoma Fair, our small group is able to turn around and invest in the missions of multiple nonprofits,” Randy Cooper, board member of the Wichita Falls Lions Club said.
A full list of organizations and projects that received funding can be found below.
Arts Council
Boy Scouts Northwest Texas Council
Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls
Camp Chaparall
Camp Fire North Texas
Center for Nonprofit Management and Leadership
Christmas in Action Wichita County
Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls
Interfaith Outreach Services
McGruff
MSU Lions Club
Park Place Christian Church
Project Back to School
Rainbow House
SAFB 366th Adopted Squadron
The Kitchen
Wichita County Teen Court
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
Wichita Falls Police Department’s Safety Program
Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra
