Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club hands out $25,000 to area nonprofits
Several nonprofit programs were given funding by the Wichita Falls Founders Lions Club on Wednesday.
By Samantha Forester | May 22, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 6:01 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Founders Lions Club handed out $25,000 to a group of area nonprofits on Wednesday afternoon.

The money was divided between organizations like the Boy Scouts, Boys and Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, and The Kitchen.

The funds will help support these programs that offer support to kids, seniors, and the homeless.

“It is a wonderful day for the members of the Founders Lion Club because due to the success of the 2018 Texas Oklahoma Fair, our small group is able to turn around and invest in the missions of multiple nonprofits,” Randy Cooper, board member of the Wichita Falls Lions Club said.

A full list of organizations and projects that received funding can be found below.

Arts Council

Boy Scouts Northwest Texas Council

Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls

Camp Chaparall

Camp Fire North Texas

Center for Nonprofit Management and Leadership

Christmas in Action Wichita County

Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls

Interfaith Outreach Services

McGruff

MSU Lions Club

Park Place Christian Church

Project Back to School

Rainbow House

SAFB 366th Adopted Squadron

The Kitchen

Wichita County Teen Court

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Wichita Falls Police Department’s Safety Program

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

