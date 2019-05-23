Committee presents options to combine WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At Thursday’s WFISD board meeting, the Long Range Facility Working Group presented ideas for the future of WFISD’s schools.
One part is reducing the number of high schools to one or two campuses. Rider and Hirschi High School being almost 60 years old and Wichita Falls High School over 100, it’s thought change is needed.
“They formed these working groups and gave them two charges, one was come up with a 1 high school model and come up with a two high school model,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.
Another part is to reduce the number of facilities since the student body has shrunk by 5,000 since the 80s.
It’d also give more options for students in athletics and fine arts in either model.
Of course, a one school model would mean, no more in town Rivalry each year in sports like rider and old high.
Kuhrt says they’d just find a new rival, likely out of the metroplex or another big town.
“One high school would have over 3600 students," he said. "If we had 3600 students in a high school we’re now a 6A school and there’s a limited number of 6A schools.”
Those athletes would likely have more sports options, lacrosse or wrestling two sports that could see some interest.
A new high school is brought up in both options, which is recommended to be closer to the CEC.
“Obviously if we’re going to build a high school it’d make sense that we’d build it closer to there but anywhere in Wichita Falls it’s about a 12-minute drive," Kuhrt said. "We have about 1600-1700 juniors and seniors, 1300 of them take classes at the CEC.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.