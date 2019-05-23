Cory Mandrell leaves Snyder to be Bowie’s new HFC/AD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Bowie Jackrabbits became the fifth football coach opening this offseason after Dylan Stark announced he would leave for Windthorst, where his wife is the head girls basketball coach.
Today it was reported that Cory Mandrell will become the new head football coach and athletic director at Bowie ISD, pending board approval.
KCBD’s Pete Christy broke the news that Mandrell will leave his alma mater of Snyder to move to Texoma.
Mandrell spent three years at Sndyer, where he went 1-8, 2-9 and 8-3 his final season.
He was one of nine candidates interviewed for the job.
