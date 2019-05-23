Every day brings gusty winds, warm temps and a chance of thunderstorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One thing you won’t find in the seven day forecast is significant changes in our weather. Every day will be windy and very warm with a slight chance of thunderstorms and perhaps severe weather. Our weather pattern simply won’t change much through the middle of next week. Today will be windy and warm with highs in the 80s and strong south winds. Today’s best rain chances will be on the western edge of Texoma, including the Quanah, Crowell and Childress areas. Severe thunderstorms will break out in west Texas later today producing hail, high winds and flooding rains. Most of the high-impact weather will remain west of the Newschannel 6 viewing area but folks west of Altus and Quanah should remain weather alert, even late tonight. Friday’s rain chances will be best in the morning and across our western counties. The forecast for the memorial day weekend is very warm, windy with stray thunderstorms, again mainly west of Lawton and Wichita Falls.