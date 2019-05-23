Gas prices drop ahead of Memorial Day weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Gas prices in Texas are dropping ahead of a busy travel weekend. The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.56.
That price is two cents less than last week and 20 cents less than this time last year. In Wichita Falls, the average this week has not changed from last. It’s still sitting at $2.55.
That price is a dime less than we were paying this time last year. Texans that are planning on driving to their Memorial Day weekend destinations has been estimated at 3 million, according to AAA Texas.
That is 100,000 more than estimated to have traveled last year. Gas prices are expected to be cheaper as we head into the weekend. For a closer look at the cheapest gas prices near you, click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.