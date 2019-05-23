Hiring event held for non-medical caregivers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A job fair was held on Thursday afternoon for caring and compassionate caregivers, also known as HHAs and CNAs to provide medical care to the growing senior population.
The hiring event took place at Workforce Solutions North Texas in Wichita Falls on Old Jacksboro Highway. We caught up with an organizer of the event to find out why filling these positions is so important.
“We have a shortage right now of CNA and caregivers. Care giving is one of the hardest jobs that you will ever have whether you are a family member that is doing the care giving for a loved one or a paid care giver. It’s just hard work. So, finding those right people to do that work is difficult,” Lori Windal, RNA with Visiting Angels said.
For more information on job fairs held by Workforce Solutions North Texas, click here.
