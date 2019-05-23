Memorial Day trash schedule for Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Offices with the City of Wichita Falls will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
The trash pickup for the week will be adjusted as follows; Monday’s pickup will be moved to Tuesday.
Tuesday’s pickup will be moved to Wednesday. There will be no curbside recycling pickup on Wednesday.
Regular service will resume on Thursday. If you have any questions, you can call the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.
