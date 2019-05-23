Saint Jo hires Mark Stevens as Head football, baseball coach/AD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Saint Jo ISD has announced Mark Stevens will be the new Athletic Director, Head Football Coach and Head Baseball Coach for the 2019-2020 season.
The Saint Jo ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Coach Stevens at the regularly scheduled May Board meeting.
“We are so very excited for the knowledge and experience Coach Stevens will be bringing to Saint Jo ISD and he is excited to be joining the Panther Family!”
Coach Stevens brings 25 years of experience to the district, most recently spending his last 7 years at Muenster ISD.
Before Muenster ISD, Stevens served in Karnes City ISD, Van Vleck ISD, Taft ISD, Louise ISD, and Era ISD.
Some of his coaching achievements include:
Football – serving as the offensive coordinator for the 2017 2A, Div 2, State Champions, offensive coordinator for the 2015 2A, Div 2, State semifinalists, overall football record in Muenster as the offensive/defensive coordinator of 83-11, overall football record in Louise as the head coach/defensive coordinator of 40-26, and assistant coach for the 2002 2A football quarterfinalist.
Baseball – assistant coach for the 2017 2A state champions and 2018 state runner-ups, overall head baseball coaching record of 125-72.
Powerlifting – head coach of 2008 1A girls’ state runner-ups, and 2005 3A boys’ regional champions.
Stevens replaces Derek Schlieve who took the head football coach position at Clarksville.
