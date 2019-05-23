School lunch prices rise again

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Next school year students will come back to a price increase for their lunches.
Elementary students will pay $2.85 and secondary students $2.95.
The increase is due to the free and reduced lunch program requirements for cost. WFISD was much lower than the required price and has slowly raised lunch price to meet the standard.
“They require you to have a rate close to their rate, actually they require you to have their rate which is about 2.95," WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said. "We’re currently below that and if we’re not at 2.95 they give us grace to get closer to 2.95.”
The board is already considering a possible rise in price for the 2020-21 school year as well, the amount would depend on if the paid lunch requirement stays the same or grows.
