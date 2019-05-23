Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Posse hosts benefit lunch for employee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Posse held a benefit lunch on Thursday afternoon.
The event was held on the front lawn of the Wichita Co. Courthouse from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks were made to help raise money for Terrie Willett.
Willett works at the courthouse and the fundraiser is to help her with major medical expenses.
If you were unable to attend the benefit lunch but would still like to donate, contact Deputy Melvin Joyner at (940) 766-8100.
