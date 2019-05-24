Animal shelters, rescues become overcrowded during summer months

Kimber Hopkins with Emily's Legacy Rescue said: "We get on an average 5 calls a day for people rehoming, or found kittens, or stray dogs. Right now, kitten season has hit. We do not have enough fosters for the requests coming in. There have also been litters of puppies. We do not have any open fosters to take them...Spaying and neutering pets would cut a lot of unwanted litters coming into shelters or people needing help to rehome."