BBB says beware of Memorial Day Sale scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about the potential for Memorial Day Sale scams you could see this weekend.
BBB officials said to watch out for false advertising. This includes reading the fine print, knowing the details about a discount, and understanding what promises the company is making.
“Consumer need to make sure that they know the difference between a guarantee or a warranty. Especially if they start claiming lifetime warranty. Whose lifetime is that, the consumers lifetime or the company’s lifetime? So, just be on guard, it has turned into a big shopping weekend, and kind of the kick off to summer sales,” Monica Horton, President of the BBB North Central Texas said.
If you notice a scam while you are out shopping this weekend you can report it to the BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here.
