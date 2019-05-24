Burkburnett ISD educators recognized as emerging leaders

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Two Burkburnett ISD educators are being recognized.
According to district officials, Cathy Ashcraft and Elizabeth Nolan have been accepted into the Texas Association for Gifted & Talented Emerging Leaders Class for the 2019-2020 year.
Ashcraft and Nolan are two of only 14 educators that were selected across Texas. This is also the first time two educators have been accepted from the same school district.
The TAGT Emerging Leaders Program is designed to provide new district Gifted & Talented coordinators with the knowledge and skills needed to work effectively with school staff, parents, students, and the community.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.