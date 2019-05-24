Good rain chance remain across our western counties Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Overnight thunderstorms in west Texas have sent an outflow boundary in the direction of Texoma. This boundary might help to trigger the redevelopment of thunderstorms in our region later today. As we’ve seen earlier in the week, strong storms will produce hail, high winds and flash flooding. The best chance for rain looks to be mainly west of Wichita Falls.
After today, we don’t see any significant changes to the seven day forecast. Saturday and Sunday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, there will be a steady south breeze and rain chances are no better than twenty percent. Rain is not a big part of the Memorial Day forecast but morning thunderstorms wouldn’t surprise us. Winds will be strong out of the south Monday and highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
