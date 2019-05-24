Texoma’s Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted - May 24, 2019
By Samantha Forester | May 24, 2019 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 10:36 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the following suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Thomas Gon Baek

Asian Male

DOB: 01-08-88 Blk/Bro

175 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Crystal Victoria Brown

Black Female

DOB: 08-30-86 Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property U/$1,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

Deandrea Dawn Bruce

White Female

DOB: 07-16-75 Bro/Bro

120 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Demarkus Lathen

Black Male

DOB: 11-12-90 Blk/Bro

160 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Aggravated Assault

Anthony Morgan Stephens

White Male

DOB: 02-10-83 Bro/Blu

266 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

