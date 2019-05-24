WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Thomas Gon Baek
Asian Male
DOB: 01-08-88 Blk/Bro
175 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
Crystal Victoria Brown
Black Female
DOB: 08-30-86 Blk/Bro
140 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Theft of Property U/$1,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions
Deandrea Dawn Bruce
White Female
DOB: 07-16-75 Bro/Bro
120 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Demarkus Lathen
Black Male
DOB: 11-12-90 Blk/Bro
160 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Aggravated Assault
Anthony Morgan Stephens
White Male
DOB: 02-10-83 Bro/Blu
266 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.