Thermal Thursday cycling races are starting to heat up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weekly Thermal Thursday bike race at Lucy Park is is starting to attract more and more people thanks to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.
Three groups of cyclists participate in a set of races.
Group C is more for the novice riders that can ride between 16-18 miles per hour.
Then group B is for the intermediate riders that can ride at 18-20 mph.
And group A, or the advanced riders, who like to call themselves the GOFAST group, who fittingly can travel at 20+ mph.
This group of riders does this each week so they can prepare for the Hotter’n Hell hundred race that is just a few months away.
You can learn more about Thermal Thursdays on their Facebook page.
