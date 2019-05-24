Wild Bird Rescue in Wichita Falls in need of volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wild Bird Rescue in Wichita Falls is overwhelmed with baby birds to take care of. Recent storms have brought an influx of birds needing care.
These birds range from freshly hatched to ready to fly. The group is looking for extra volunteers to help care for these birds. Some even have to be fed every 30 minutes.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can call (940) 691-0828 or head to 4611 Lake Shore Drive. The bird rescue is open seven days at week from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
