DPS reminds drivers to stay safe for Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Thousands of roadtrippers like Jim Enzelone and Almudena Aguirre are traveling the country for Memorial Day weekend.
“We live in West Texas which is a semi-desert type of area and coming into eastern Texas it's an extremely different state,” Enzelone said during a stop in Wichita Falls Texas Friday evening.
Not only is there different topography but also different weather to watch out for. Then there’s the unexpected road construction.
“We should've done better today and looked ahead and seen where the construction is,” Enzelone said.
That's why DPS has sent a reminder to the thousands of travelers to be prepared to slow down this weekend, especially in construction areas, bad weather and heavy traffic.
State Trooper Sgt. Dan Buesing said, “Schools releasing, so you have graduations and so on, plus the Memorial weekend traffic. So really be patient, drive defensively, slow down if you can. Be polite. Let people come in when they need to get in your lane of traffic, which means you need to give some space.”
DPS also wants to curb distracted drivers so, state troopers will be on high alert looking for anyone violating traffic laws.
“DPS across the state will ramp up our patrols mainly looking for intoxicated drivers, speeders, anyone breaking our traffic laws that put other motorists in danger. So just remember to get to your destination safely,” Buesing said.
