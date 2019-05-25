Fashion Show and Tea event provides college scholarships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Members of the AARP 4879 hosted their annual Lousie Dribble Fashion Show and Tea fundraiser.
This event in its fourth year and is named after Louise Dribble, the former Chapter President. She served for 25 years, and she is also a WFISD retired educator.
"We had a lot of conflict cause of graduation and memorial day weekend, but we got a quota and over," said Vice President Wilma Bynum.
Despite it being a busy holiday weekend Bynum said thinks they still faired will with the turnout.
The event raises money to help students pay for college.
Last years scholarship recipient says this fundraiser was instrumental to her success.
" Without that scholarship, I would not have been able to finish school, so that helps me finish school and I graduated, and I got a job as well," said Mykia Jones.
That is the reason this group holds fundraising events like this. Another is the theme of celebrating African culture with traditional African apparel during the fashion and tea event held at the Wichita Falls Museum at Midwestern State University.
The show is their biggest fundraiser, and all proceeds from tickets sales, table sales, and the silent auction will go towards scholarships for local. High School and college students this year.
“This year I’m happy to say that we have reached our goal and we have raised even more money than that,” said Bynum.
Saturdays event was to raise the funds and the scholarships will be given out at a later date .
