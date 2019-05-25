WFISD Seniors take the stage for graduation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It was a joyous week for high school seniors from across Texoma as they took the stage at their high school graduation ceremonies.
Wichita Falls ISD held their commencement ceremonies at Kay Yeager Coliseum all day today, in thee separate ceremonies, one each for Rider, Old High and Hirschi.
Hirschi seniors were the first to get their diplomas at around ten this morning, followed by Rider High at 2:00 PM. Wichita Falls High School graduation began at 5:00 p.m.
WFISD Class of 2019 Valedictorians:
Hirschi High School: Alexis Nicolas. GPA: 4.94. Future plans: Rice University to study Bio-engineering. Parents: Maria and Edgar Nicolas.
Rider High School: Kerri Lu. GPA: 5.0. Future Plans: Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study Computer Science. Parents: Hui Lu and Wanxia Lu.
Wichita Falls High School: Anne Scales. GPA: 5.0. Future plans: Southern Methodist University to study Business. Parents: Robin and Keith Scales.
WFISD Class of 2019 Salutatorians:
Hirschi High School: Tyler Morton. GPA: 4.90. Future plans: University of Texas at Austin to study Computer Science. Parents: Valerie and Ben Morton.
Rider High School: Austin Taack. GPA: 5.0. Future Plans: University of Texas at Austin. Parents: April and Jason Taack.
Wichita Falls High School: Ryan Faulkner. GPA: 5.0. Future plans: Texas A&M University to study Aerospace Engineering. Parents: Kristi and Robert Faulkner.
