Storms stayed off to the northwest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are tracking more storms this evening and it is looking like it will be a very similar situation as to what our western areas saw yesterday. Primary threats are for flash flooding, heavy downpours, high winds and maybe some hail. This trend will continue until we have a weather pattern change. This week we will see temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s into the possible 90 range. We have some rain chances almost every day in the forecast. But we are tracking a small cool from that will be working its way to this area later in the week around Thursday.