Lucy Park flooding draws a crowd

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Some Wichita Falls residents and even some out-of-towners planned to spend part of their Memorial Day weekend at Lucy Park, but today the park was closed.
Those that hoped to spend a quiet Sunday afternoon at Lucy Park weren't ready for what they saw when they arrived. Massive flooding.
"All my time of living here, I never saw it like this," said Rev. Adrian McGowen.
Some park-goers say they had plans to fish, and others say they wanted to hike and some like the Reverend heard about it what was going on at the park and wanted to see for themselves. Quentin Thomas from Houston says he comes thru Wichita Falls driving trucks and when he gets a break his like to sit in the park.
"I came to the park in my downtime, and to my surprise, it is completely flooded out," said Quentin Thomas, Houston based Truck Driver.
Some like Rev. Adrian McGowen said they hope and pray that it clears up soon, so it doesn't interrupt upcoming events.
"We have our first annual picnic coming up on June the 8th, and I'm asking for all you prayer warriors to pray that this water goes away," said Rev. McGowan.
Some said in the meantime, while the water is there, their going to enjoy the water while it is here.
