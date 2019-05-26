Memorial Day is going to be nice and warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are tracking more storms this evening and it is looking like it will be a very similar situation as to what our western areas saw yesterday. Primary threats are for flash flooding, heavy downpours, high winds and maybe some hail. However it looks as if these storms will stay out of our area. This week we will see temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s into the possible 90 range. But tomorrow we should be dry for Memorial Day. Your memorial day forecast will be fairly dry, a stray shower to the west can’t be ruled out based on what we have seen the last few days. But we are tracking a small cold front that will be working its way to this area later in the week around Wednesday, this could bring some heavier rains to the area once again.