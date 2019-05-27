Thunderstorm chances get better by midweek

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Despite stormy conditions in west Texas and north into Kansas, our rain chances remain slim for Memorial Day. Today will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with gusty south winds and highs in the mid and upper 80s. Rain chances increase a little Tuesday and a lot for Wednesday. Severe weather is possible through mid week. Thunderstorms will likely be isolated Tuesday and more widespread Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through Texoma just as an upper level disturbance comes through.
Behind Wednesday’s cold front winds will become northerly and high temperatures might only be in the 70s. Rain chances fall back to the slim category after Wednesday. It also looks like we’ll finally get a break from gusty winds Thursday and Friday. The weekend forecast includes warm temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
