Wichita County honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Monday members of the Wichita Falls community gathered at the Wichita County cemetery to remember those who died after fighting for our country.
The ceremony was organized by the Disabled American Veterans D-A-V 41 st Chapter.
“If you look around today its a beautiful cemetery its coming up, but that’s not the reason that we are here. We are here to honor the fallen. We are also here to educate that America is the strongest nation in the world. I want them to look at this and reflect on what you see right here that somebody in Wichita falls, North Texas and Oklahoma cares about our veterans,” said DAV Chapter 41 Commander.
Community members shared why it's essential to pause for a moment and acknowledge what the fallen heroes have done for us.
While reminding us that today Ok to gather friends and BBQ, but we must also remember the true meaning of today.
“It’s not a day about backyard BBQ’s, thought those things are important to take time and spend with family, but you would not enjoy those freedoms if it were not for the sacrifices of the men and women that gave their lives for our freedom,” said Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp.
Monday’s keynote speaker Jeff Milligan was especially glad to acknowledge those unclaimed veterans graves at the Wichita County Cemetery.
“They told me that there are approximately 80 veterans that are in pauper graves that have never been recognized for their service and the community is coming together to make sure that recognized for their service,”said VA Regional Director Network 17, Jeff Milligan
One of today’s speakers said it best with this quote “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.