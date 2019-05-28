Isolated Severe storms possible Tuesday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday won’t be too different from Memorial Day. Winds will be strong and temperatures very warm under partly cloudy skies. The only difference comes this afternoon as isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop. The best chance of storms will be near and north of the Red River. Storms will develop in an unstable atmosphere, meaning the strongest storms will be capable of producing very large hail, winds of over 50 miles per hour and perhaps tornadoes. Once storms develop they will move northeast into central Oklahoma.