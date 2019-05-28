WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are searching for Meredith Lopez. The 25-year-old is wanted for Possession of Marijuana Over 4 Ounces - Under 5 Pounds.
She is five feet five inches tall and weighs around 218 pounds. If you know where she is call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.
