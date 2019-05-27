More rain returns to Texoma this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A very comfortable day today with the high getting up in the upper 80s and even hitting 90 in a few places. For the duration of the day we will be rain free however we do have rain chances coming back to the forecast as a cold front approaches our area on Wednesday. We still have a slight chance for a shower or two on Tuesday however we are mainly focused on Wednesday. We will see these storms come to the area early Wednesday morning. Starting around 4 in the morning on Wednesday we will see these storms work their way into the southern parts of the region. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the cold front. Wednesday we are looking at a high in the upper 70s. Temperatures will start warming up once again reaching the upper 80s and even 90 by next weekend. But with the return of the warmer temperatures comes the chance for rain as well.