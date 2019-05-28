Need a summer job? Castaway Cove Waterpark is hiring

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Castaway Cove Waterpark is working to fully staff the park for a busy summer season.
Officials are set to host a job fair on Thursday, May 30, at the park. You can apply in person from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1000 Central Freeway East.
Come dressed appropriately for a job interview. Positions are open in all departments including lifeguards, retail, food and beverage, admissions, group sales, and maintenance and grounds.
It’s a perfect job for high school or college students ages 16 and up. Employment perks include new benefits and earnings program along with flexible hours and free admittance to the park during off-peak hours.
For more information head to castawaycovewaterpark.com or call (940) 322-5500.
