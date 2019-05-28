“Ride to Read” starts Tuesday

Expand your child’s literary knowledge this summer

“Ride to Read” starts Tuesday
Photo courtesy of readbrightly.com (Source: Photo courtesy of readbrightly.com)
By Angie Lankford | May 28, 2019 at 8:22 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 8:22 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kids in Wichita Falls will be able to get a ride to the library for free this summer.

“Ride to Read” is a collaboration between the Wichita Falls Public Library and the Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division.

Kids 8 and up can ride a city bus to and from the library without a bus fare card.

All they have to do is tell the bus driver they’re going to the library, and they’ll get their summer fare card there.

7 and under must be accompanied by an adult, who can also ride to the library without paying a fare.

“Ride to Read” will run from May 28 to August 23.

For more information, contact the library at (940) 767-0868.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.