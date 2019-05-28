“Ride to Read” starts Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Kids in Wichita Falls will be able to get a ride to the library for free this summer.
“Ride to Read” is a collaboration between the Wichita Falls Public Library and the Wichita Falls Public Transportation Division.
Kids 8 and up can ride a city bus to and from the library without a bus fare card.
All they have to do is tell the bus driver they’re going to the library, and they’ll get their summer fare card there.
7 and under must be accompanied by an adult, who can also ride to the library without paying a fare.
“Ride to Read” will run from May 28 to August 23.
For more information, contact the library at (940) 767-0868.
