Ride to Read summer program begins at WFPL

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Beginning Tuesday, May 28, students can take the city bus to the library for free thanks to the new Ride to Read program.
“It’s all the emotions that you can have when starting something new but we’re excited. We’re very excited,” said Jenny Steven, Transportation operation and Grant Manager.
For the first time children, 8 years and up can take a public bus to the Wichita Falls Public Library for free for the Ride to Read program.
It’s a partnership between the library and the Public Transportation Division to keep students from backsliding over the summer break.
In addition to keeping their reading skills sharp, students will learn about using public transit.
“This is a part of our operation, so this is not a direct stop to our library. They will ride the bus system, which is great, so they can get a chance to see how our bus system works,” said Stevens
Parents must sign a waiver for each child so that they can get a bus card.
“Summer activities are starting today [Tuesday.] We are signing all the kids up for summer reading. We had a huge response already and we’ve only been open for two hours,” said Jana Hausburg, Library Administrator said.
This program will run from now until August 23.
