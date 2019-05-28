Texoma honors America’s fallen at Memorial Day ceremonies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All over the nation millions recognized the country’s fallen soldiers.
Today, several Memorial Day ceremonies took place in Texoma.
This morning a crowd gathered in Burkburnett Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Texas VFW Commander Michael Hood spoke at the ceremony. He explained why today is so special, “Today is a very solemn day where we actually set aside time to remember our fallen heroes and those who died on the battlefield. Anywhere a soldier, sailor, airman, or marine is buried, a ceremony is being carried out.”
Over half-an-hour away in Scotland there was another solemn scene as people recognized the fallen buried at the Veterans Memorial at St. Boniface Catholic church Cemetery.
82nd Training Group Commander Michael Donahue spoke to the crowd that gathered there.
Donahue commends the Scotland and Windthorst communities for always partnering with Sheppard Air Force Base to bring people together for Memorial Day.
Donahue said, “Any time that we can participate with the community, we’re going to take advantage of that opportunity. The history of Memorial Day, of course when it started back as Decoration Day, really was to acknowledge the sacrifice that the country went through.”
It is a 150 year tradition that many are glad to see being passed on to future generations.
Veterans like Scott Cammann hope the purpose of today does not get lost, “It’s nice to see the younger generation get involved with Junior ROTC. It [Memorial Day] is not just for boating and barbecue. It is to remember those who have fallen for the country to give us the rights that we do have. So, please remember them and their families.”
There was also a Memorial Day ceremony held at Wichita County Cemetery Monday morning. The ceremony was organized by the Disabled American Veterans DAV 41st Chapter.
