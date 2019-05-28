Vernon ISD making energy efficiency changes

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon ISD is taking a big step to become more energy efficient this summer.
The Board of Trustees approved a improvement project last week that will add new HVAC units to Vernon High School, Middle School and T.G. McCord Elementary school, new LED lighting, and update the heating and air control panels.
"The last few weeks of school there was a couple of coils that went out. The temperature started rising,” Vernon Middle School Principal Blaise Boswell said.
The nearly 15 year old air conditioning and heating units are less than reliable. This upgrade will make sure the students and staff inside are comfortable and safe during school.
“If you’re hungry, you’re hot or you’re cold you’re not going to be at a optimum learning environment," Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said. "So that is conducive to educating the child, is them being comfortable.”
The project is expected to help pay for itself.
With the money saved on utilities each year thanks to LED lights, helping replace the money spent from the district’s savings and not worrying about replacing this units for another 12-15 years.
“At the end of the day our district has multiple HVAC units that are 15 years or older, which the life expectancy is gone, and it’s costing us more money to keep those operational than it would be to replace them,” Byrd said.
Officials expect to start the project soon at all campuses. All of the schools will have the updated equipment by the start of school this August.
