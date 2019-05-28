WFPD: Drunk woman punches paramedics trying to wake her up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A 52-year-old woman police say was intoxicated caused some trouble for paramedics that were trying to help her.
Gina Blackburn was passed out in a booth at a Wichita Falls restaurant on Sunday, according to police.
Police say shortly after 3 p.m. officers were called to Cheddar’s to assist AMR paramedics with an “unruly” woman.
When officers arrived, they found Blackburn passed out in a booth and paramedics standing over her trying to wake her up.
Police said paramedics performed a sternum rub and she woke up, yelling and cursing at paramedics. Officers said she reached out and punched one of the paramedics before she passed out again.
Paramedics performed another sternum rub and Blackburn woke up, yelling and cursing once again. Police said she used her forearm to hit one of the paramedics in the thigh several times.
Finally, police and paramedics got Blackburn under control and she was removed from the restaurant. She was arrested and charged with Assault of a Public Servant.
As of Tuesday morning, Blackburn was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.
