White House plans to curtail what climate data is released, report says

(CNN) - President Donald Trump wants to limit what can be published in climate science reports, according to the New York Times.
He has repeatedly denied evidence of global warming.
The paper said Monday that the Trump administration plans to only show effects of climate change through the year 2040.
Current models from the U.S. Geological Survey go through the end of the century.
The paper reports that scientists are concerned that those changes could mislead the public since many of the significant impacts of climate change won't be felt until after 2040 based on current carbon emission levels.
Administration officials also plan to remove worst-case scenario projections from future national climate summaries, according to the paper.
The Times said the next climate report is expected to be released in three years with the changes.
