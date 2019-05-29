Australian ‘Egg Boy’ donates $70,000 to Christchurch victims

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (CNN) - An Australian teen who gained international fame for egging a politician is donating $70,000 to the victims of the Christchurch Mosque attacks.
The money was collected from two GoFundMe pages set up to help cover Will Connolly’s legal expenses.
He was dubbed “Egg Boy” after a video of him hitting Australian Senator Fraser Anning with a raw egg went viral.
It happened the day after an Australian man killed 51 people in two mosques in New Zealand.
Anning blamed the attack on immigration policies that "allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."
Connolly said since no charges were filed against him and he got pro bono legal representation, he is donating the money.
Authorities also decided not to file charges against Anning for assaulting the 17-year-old.
