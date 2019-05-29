Early Voting begins in WFISD Tax Ratification Election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early voting for the Wichita Falls ISD Tax Ratification Election began earlier today.
If passed, the maintenance tax would go up by 13 cents and the tax that provides funds for debt payments would drop to zero. Overall, the tax rate would drop by five cents.
Early voting can be done at the WFISD Education Center on Broad Street from 8am-8pm or at the Sikes Center Mall from 10am until 9pm.
Early voting wraps up on June 11.
Election day is June 15.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.