Eastside mural unveiling delayed due to rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Residents and patrons of the art will have to wait a little longer to see the unveiling of a second eastside mural.
The Wichita Falls Arts Alliance announced the unveiling of the mural would be delayed due to rain. They say a new date has not yet been selected.
The mural has been painted on a building at the intersection of Harding and Rosewood.
The project is the second of four planned murals commissioned by the arts alliance.
