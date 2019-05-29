Eastside mural unveiling delayed due to rain

The second installment of the East Side Mural Project in Wichita Falls will soon be complete and mural artist said this is great for everyone.
By Nicholas Davis | May 29, 2019 at 6:07 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 6:07 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Residents and patrons of the art will have to wait a little longer to see the unveiling of a second eastside mural.

The Wichita Falls Arts Alliance announced the unveiling of the mural would be delayed due to rain. They say a new date has not yet been selected.

The mural has been painted on a building at the intersection of Harding and Rosewood.

The project is the second of four planned murals commissioned by the arts alliance.

